Student talent to shine in upcoming Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Art Shows

The Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts will host art shows this upcoming week, featuring the work of talented local students.

The Talented and Gifted Visual Arts Program within the Lafourche Parish School District will hold their annual Spring Art Show on Monday, April 7, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Pupil Appraisal Center in Thibodaux. The exhibition of student work is free for the public to enjoy. The LPSD TAG Art Teachers are Debbie Chiasson, Akira Crosby, and Trish Anselmi.

The following week, The Terrebonne Parish School District will host their Annual School Art Show from April 11-17, 2025 at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library in Houma. The art show will feature work from students at Ellender, H.L. Bourgeois, Terrebonne, and South Terrebonne High Schools.

Don’t miss this chance to see local talent in our community and support these students! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts on Facebook.