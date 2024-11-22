Swap, share, and celebrate at TPL’s free Toy Exchange

Terrebonne Parish Public Library is hosting a toy swap where families can bring pre-loved toys and discover new favorites—all while reducing waste. Clear out the clutter and give your gently used toys a new home! Do you have good quality, outgrown toys? Clear the clutter and share with other local families.

Drop off a clean-as-new toy at the Main Library’s Arts and Crafts Room November 18 – 27 during normal business hours.

Then join the fun at the Main Library on December 1 from 2 – 5 p.m. for the free Toy Swap event and come away with a new-to-you toy that will suit your kids better! Help those in the community on a tight budget while you shop sustainable and free.