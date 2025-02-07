Terrebonne and Lafourche Public Libraries to host free Valentine’s Day Crafts this week

Remember Me???February 7, 2025
Get ready to get crafty this Valentine’s Day! The Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are hosting fun and creative craft sessions for all ages.
Whether you’re making heartfelt cards, festive decorations, or unique gifts, these library events are the perfect way to celebrate the season of love. Join the community for a week full of creativity and spirit!
Terrebonne Parish Public Library Valentine’s Day Crafts (for more information, please visit their website).
- February 10, 2025 -Take–N–Make Crafts: Gnome Valentine – Children’s Area (North), All Day Event
- February 10, 2025 – Tissue Paper Heart Craft – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM
- February 11, 2025 – Valentine Gnome Painting (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), 10:00 AM
- February 13, 2025 -Teen Craft: L.O.V.E. Painting, 3:00 PM
- February 13, 2025 – Scrabble Heart Photo Hanger – Dulac, 3:00 PM
- February 13, 2025 -Valentine Candy Bouquet – Large Meeting Room (North), 2:30 PM
- February 14, 2025 -Valentine’s Storytime & Craft – Dularge, 10:30 AM
Lafourche Parish Public Library Crafts (for more information, please visit their website).
- February 10, 2025 – Adult Painting Hour: Sweet Treats – 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Thibodaux Branch – (Adults) Beginner friendly acrylic painting in a fun group environment. This month we are painting something sweet for the season.
- February 10, 2025 – Valentine Card – 3:15pm – 4:15pm, Bayou Blue Branch – (Kids) Create a unique card to share with your loved ones.
- February 10, 2025 – Hippo Heart Craft – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, Raceland Branch – (Kids) It’s all about hearts and love with this craft.
- February 11, 2025 – Valentine Manicures – 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Lockport Branch – (All Ages): Join us to learn new tricks for polishing your nails in a colorful style. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.
- February 11, 2025 – Conversation Heart Art – 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 12-17) Wooden conversation hearts will be painted. Registration Required.
- February 11, 2025 – Heart Tree – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, Larose Branch -(Ages 3-12) Children can make a unique tree in a few easy steps just in time for Valentine’s Day.
- February 11, 2025 – Adult Sewing Class: Card Pouch – 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Thibodaux Branch – (Adults) A beginner-friendly sewing lesson designed to introduce adults to using a sewing machine and some basic sewing techniques! Registration is required, so don’t wait to reserve your spot!
- February 12, 2025 – Heart Button Frame – 10:30am – 11:30am, South Lafourche Storefront – (Adults) Come and make your own heart frame for Library Lovers Month. (Registration Required)
- February 12, 2025 -Valentine Heart Caterpillar – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, Raceland Branch – (Ages 0-4) The love for crafting just keeps growing.
- February 12, 2025 – Paper Flower Craft, Baptisia – 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Thibodaux Branch – (Ages 13+): Learn how to transform crepe paper into colorful art. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot.
- February 13, 2025 – Valentine’s Day Garland – 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Lockport Branch – (Adults): Add some festive decorations to your home with this pink and red garland. Registration is required.
- February 13, 2025 – Valentine Shaving Cream Hearts – 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Choctaw Branch – (All Ages) Create Valentine hearts with a fun paint and shaving cream technique.