Terrebonne and Lafourche Public Libraries to host free Valentine’s Day Crafts this week

Get ready to get crafty this Valentine’s Day! The Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are hosting fun and creative craft sessions for all ages.

Whether you’re making heartfelt cards, festive decorations, or unique gifts, these library events are the perfect way to celebrate the season of love. Join the community for a week full of creativity and spirit!

Terrebonne Parish Public Library Valentine’s Day Crafts (for more information, please visit their website).

February 10, 2025 -Take–N–Make Crafts: Gnome Valentine – Children’s Area (North), All Day Event

February 10, 2025 – Tissue Paper Heart Craft – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM

February 11, 2025 – Valentine Gnome Painting (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), 10:00 AM

February 13, 2025 -Teen Craft: L.O.V.E. Painting, 3:00 PM

February 13, 2025 – Scrabble Heart Photo Hanger – Dulac, 3:00 PM

February 13, 2025 -Valentine Candy Bouquet – Large Meeting Room (North), 2:30 PM

February 14, 2025 -Valentine’s Storytime & Craft – Dularge, 10:30 AM

Lafourche Parish Public Library Crafts (for more information, please visit their website).