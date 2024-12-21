Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Public Libraries free crafts, celebrations, and movie screenings until New Years

Top 5 Local, Family-Friendly Activities to enjoy during the Holiday BreakDecember 20, 2024
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Library Systems are bringing homemade holiday cheer and free fun activities to the bayou!
Adults, teens, kids, and their families are invited to come out and participate in these free, holiday-themed craft events and celebrations hosted by the two public library systems. See what’s offered until 2025 below:
Terrebonne Parish Public Library – Main Branch unless otherwise specified. To see a full list of events and more details, please click here.
- Take N’ Make Craft: Reindeer Headband – Everyday until December 31, 2024
- Movie Saturday: Polar Express – Dulac Branch, 10:00 AM
- Christmas Snowman Ornament Craft – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024
- Christmas Movie Marathon – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024
- Gingerbread House Ornament Craft (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024
- Christmas Storytime & Craft – Dularge, 11:30 AM, December 23, 2024
- Movie Showing: The Nutcracker and the Four Realm, 6:00 PM, December 23, 2024
- New Years Eve Gnome Painting (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) – 10:00 AM, December 31, 2024
- Snow Scoop STEM – 3:00 PM, December 31, 2024
- Noon Years Eve – Main and South Regional Branch, 11:00 AM, December 31, 2024
Photos provided by the Lafourche Parish Public Library.
Lafourche Parish Public Library – To see their complete list of events and more details, please click here.
- Wooden Spool Snowman Ornaments – 10:30am – 11:30am, December 21, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Adults): Add some holiday cheer to your tree with an upcycled snowman craft.
- Gingerbread Ornament House – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 23, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Ages 4-12): Add a handmade ornament to your tree this holiday season.
- Reindeer Art – 11:00am – 12:00pm, December 23, 2024, Bayou Blue Branch – (Early Learners) Create a cute reindeer craft using washable paints.
- Handprint Reindeer – 2:00pm – 3:00pm, December 23, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Early Learners) Try your hand at making a Santa’s helper ornament.
- Painted Ornaments – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 23, 2024, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 4-11) Add a touch of whimsy to your tree with holiday shaped wood ornaments. Registration is required.
- Story Time with Ms. Claus – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 23, 2024, Bayou Blue Branch – (All Ages) Get your move on at story time with stories, exercise, and a simple craft at this special story time with Mrs. Claus.
- Reindeer Art – 11:00am – 12:00pm, December 23, 2024, Bayou Blue Branch – (Early Learners) Create a cute reindeer craft using washable paints.
- Christmas Movie BINGO – 1:00pm – 2:00pm, December 23, 2024, Larose Branch – (All Ages) Join us for this Christmas themed Bingo where patrons of all ages can play for small prizes.
- Pinecone Christmas Tree – 1:00pm – 2:00pm, South Lafourche Storefront – (All Ages) Get in the holiday spirit as you make this cute craft.
- Handprint Reindeer – 2:00pm – 3:00pm, December 23, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Early Learners) Try your hand at making a Santa’s helper ornament.
- The Polar Express – 3:00pm – 5:00pm, December 23, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (All Ages) Come join us to watch this holiday classic! Popcorn and drinks will be served. Wear your pajamas!
- Winter Tree Painting – 2:00pm – 3:00pm, December 27, 2024, Lockport Branch – (All Ages): Use your fingers to paint this wintery scene on paper.
- Sewing for Kids: Beginner Sewing – Holiday Ornaments – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 28, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (Ages 9-15): A beginner friendly sewing lesson in the Makerspace designed to introduce children and teens to using a sewing machine and other basic sewing techniques.
- Sewing for Kids: Expert Sewing – Christmas Stocking – 11:30am – 12:30pm, December 28, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (Ages 9-15): A sewing class for children and teens who have taken multiple sewing lessons or already know how to sew and are ready for more advanced sewing challenges.
- New Year’s Marker Art & Noon Year’s Eve Celebration – 11:00am – 12:00pm, December 30, 2024, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 4-11) Missing your school friends? Meet them to have fun crafting and celebrating Noon Year’s Eve.
- Noon Year’s Eve Celebration – 11:30am – 12:30pm, December 30, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (All Ages) Come join us in celebrating the coming of the new year with a special celebration to count down to the “noon” year!