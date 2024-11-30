Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Public Libraries to offer free, family-friendly Holiday Crafts this December

Houma area teams compete in the third-round of LHSAA playoffsNovember 30, 2024
Two Terrebonne Parish natives to compete in Bull Riding National Finals RodeoNovember 30, 2024
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Library Systems are bringing homemade holiday cheer to the bayou!
Adult, teenage, and youth craft lovers are invited to come out and participate in these free, holiday-themed craft events hosted by the two public library systems! See what’s offered below:
Terrebonne Parish Public Library – To see a full list of events and more details, please click here.
- After School Craft: Giant Stuffed Gingerbread Man – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 1 and 2, 2024
- Children’s Winter Bingo – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 5, 2024
- Christmas Tree Door Wreath – Small Meeting Room (North), 10:00 AM, December 7, 2024
- After School Craft: Snowglobe Photo Ornament – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 9 and 10, 2024
- Nutcracker Ballet – Large Meeting Room (Main), 6:00 PM, December 11, 2024
- Seasonal Craft Hour for Adults: Waterless Snow Globes – Creative Lab (Main), 6:00 PM, December 11, 2024
- Winter Painting Workshop – Large Meeting Room (North), 1:00 PM, December 14, 2024
- After School Craft: Christmas Stocking Decoration – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 16 and 17, 2024
- Art Club: Holiday Planter Dolls – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 17, 2024
- Snowman Wine Glass – Small Meeting Room (North), 10:00 AM, December 18, 2024
- Seasonal Craft Hour for Adults: Customizable Ornaments – Creative Lab (Main), 12:30 PM, December 18, 2024
- Christmas Stocking Decoration – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 19, 2024
- Winter Solstice Snow Globe Paper Craft – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 19, 2024
- Christmas Snowman Ornament Craft – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024
- Gingerbread House Ornament Craft (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024
- Christmas Storytime & Craft – Dularge, 11:30 AM, December 23, 2024
Lafourche Parish Public Library – To see their complete list of events and more details, please click here.
- Christmas Diamond Art – 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Choctaw Branch, December 2, 2024. Socialize with your friends while completing Christmas themed diamond art magnets. Registration Required.
- Bulb Christmas Ornaments – 4:00 – 5:00 PM, Raceland Branch, December 2, 2024. Light up your holidays with a jolly character craft.
- Holiday Mixed Media – 1:00pm – 2:00pm, December 3, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Adults): Use ornaments to make a winter scene pop to life on a canvas. Registration is required.
- Holiday Sweater Diamond Art – 2:30pm – 4:30pm, December 3, 2024, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 12-17) Diamond art sweater magnets will surely look better than any “ugly” Christmas sweater. Meet your friends and make a diamond art sweater magnet.
- Popsicle Stick Snowman Magnet – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 3, 2024, Raceland Branch -(Kids) Here’s a fun craft that will really stick to it and not melt away.
- Adult Sewing Class: Felt Ornaments Pt.1 – 5:00pm – 6:00pm, December 3, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (Adults) A beginner-friendly sewing lesson designed to introduce adults to using a sewing machine and some basic sewing techniques! Registration is required, so don’t wait to reserve your spot!
- Christmas Craft Hour – 1:30pm – 2:30pm, December 4, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (Ages 18+): Come in and create some holiday décor in a friendly group setting! Registration is required, so don’t wait to reserve your spot!
- Painted Wood Ornaments – 3:00pm – 5:00pm, December 4, 2024, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 5-11) Stop by to paint wooden keepsake ornaments, one to keep and one to give to a loved one.
- Snowman Ornament – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 4, 2024, South Lafourche Storefront – (Teens) Get ready for the holidays with this cute DIY ornament.
- Straw Wreath Ornament Craft – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 4, 2024, Raceland Branch -(Teens) String together an ornament filled with holiday cheer.
- Snowflake Salt Painting – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 5, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Kids) We don’t advise catching this salty sweet craft on your tongue.
- Holiday Napkin Holder – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 6, 2024, Lockport Branch -(Adults): Learn how to make a clothespin napkin holder with a holiday theme.
- Christmas Light Art – 3:45pm – 4:45pm, December 9, 2024, Bayou Blue Branch – (Kids) Get into the holiday spirit by making a festive string of lights.
- Snowman Wall Art – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 9, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Adults) You’ll really mop up with an unmelty craft.
- Christmas Tree Ornament – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 9, 2024, South Lafourche Storefront – (Kids) Get ready for the holidays by making your own Christmas Tree ornament.
- Santa Spotters – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 9, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Ages 4-12): Join us as we make binoculars to find where Santa is hiding.
- Winter Wonderland Painting – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 10, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Adults) Dab and scrap some paint to create a wintery scene.
- Christmas Light Chalk Art – 4:15pm – 5:15pm, December 10, 2024, Choctaw Branch – (Ages 5-11) Learn how to make “glowing” lights using sidewalk chalk.
- Christmas Ceramics – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 10, 2024, Larose Branch – (Ages 3-12) Children can paint different Christmas themed ceramics.
- Penguin Poppers – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 10, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Ages 4-12): Launch pom-poms into the air with a cute penguin craft.
- Grinch Christmas Painting – 5:00pm – 6:00pm, December 10, 2024, Thibodaux Branch – (Ages 6-11): Join us in making a fun, easy painting of a classic character
- Winter Worry Dolls – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 10, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Teens) Rub away those winter blues with a modern take on a traditional craft.
- Melted Snowman Card – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 12, 2024, Lockport Branch – (All Ages): Create a sweet holiday card for your loved ones this season with this melted snowman project.
- Gumball Christmas Ornament – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 16, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Adults) A unique retro craft you can really chew on.
- Louisiana Snowman – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 16, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Ages 4-12): For this craft, we’ll be painting a melted snowman with cotton balls.
- Paper Poinsettia Craft – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 17, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Teens) Let the holidays bloom with a never fading blossom.
- Popsicle Stick Grinch Magnet – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 18, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Adults) A magnet with some real character that’ll steal your heart (and Christmas too).
- Wood Christmas Ornament – 4:30pm – 5:30pm, December 18, 2024, Larose Branch – (Ages 9-17) Teens can paint wood Christmas ornaments to decorate their tree.
- Reindeer Headband – 4:00pm – 5:00pm, December 19, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Early Learners) Leap into the holiday spirit with a headband that’s red on the nose.
- Noel Wine Bottles – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 20, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Adults): Add some holiday cheer to your home.
- Wooden Spool Snowman Ornaments – 10:30am – 11:30am, December 21, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Adults): Add some holiday cheer to your tree with an upcycled snowman craft.
- Gingerbread Ornament House – 10:00am – 11:00am, December 23, 2024, Lockport Branch – (Ages 4-12): Add a handmade ornament to your tree this holiday season.
- Reindeer Art – 11:00am – 12:00pm, December 23, 2024, Bayou Blue Branch – (Early Learners) Create a cute reindeer craft using washable paints.
- Handprint Reindeer – 2:00pm – 3:00pm, December 23, 2024, Raceland Branch – (Early Learners) Try your hand at making a Santa’s helper ornament.