Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Public Libraries to offer free, family-friendly Holiday Crafts this December

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Library Systems are bringing homemade holiday cheer to the bayou!

Adult, teenage, and youth craft lovers are invited to come out and participate in these free, holiday-themed craft events hosted by the two public library systems! See what’s offered below:

Terrebonne Parish Public Library – To see a full list of events and more details, please click here.

After School Craft: Giant Stuffed Gingerbread Man – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 1 and 2, 2024

Children’s Winter Bingo – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 5, 2024

Christmas Tree Door Wreath – Small Meeting Room (North), 10:00 AM, December 7, 2024

After School Craft: Snowglobe Photo Ornament – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 9 and 10, 2024

Nutcracker Ballet – Large Meeting Room (Main), 6:00 PM, December 11, 2024

Seasonal Craft Hour for Adults: Waterless Snow Globes – Creative Lab (Main), 6:00 PM, December 11, 2024

Winter Painting Workshop – Large Meeting Room (North), 1:00 PM, December 14, 2024

After School Craft: Christmas Stocking Decoration – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 16 and 17, 2024

Art Club: Holiday Planter Dolls – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 17, 2024

Snowman Wine Glass – Small Meeting Room (North), 10:00 AM, December 18, 2024

Seasonal Craft Hour for Adults: Customizable Ornaments – Creative Lab (Main), 12:30 PM, December 18, 2024

Christmas Stocking Decoration – Dulac, 3:00 PM, December 19, 2024

Winter Solstice Snow Globe Paper Craft – Meeting Room, 6:00 PM, December 19, 2024

Christmas Snowman Ornament Craft – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024

Gingerbread House Ornament Craft (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) – 10:00 AM, December 23, 2024

Christmas Storytime & Craft – Dularge, 11:30 AM, December 23, 2024

Lafourche Parish Public Library – To see their complete list of events and more details, please click here.