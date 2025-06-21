Terrebonne Parish Library introduces ‘Sensory Sundays’ for children seeking a calmer summer experience

As part of their popular summer programming, the Terrebonne Parish Public Library has announced a special addition for children in the community.

Every Sunday this summer, families are invited to come out for Sensory Sundays at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

Sensory Sundays include a calm, quiet space with dim lighting and gentle activities designed. Starting at 2:00 PM, this is perfect for children who may be overwhelmed by typical programming, and prefer a more relaxed environment.

Families are also invited to stay for Sensory Story Time, which is designed to engage children ages 3-7. It is ideal for Autism Spectrum disorders, sensory integration challenges, or children who have difficulty sitting still. Sensory Story Time is available every Monday night and second Sunday of the month.

For more information about Terrebonne Parish Public Library Summer Programming, please visit their Facebook or website.