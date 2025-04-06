Terrebonne Parish Library partners with Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter for National Library Week Celebration

The Terrebonne Parish Library is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter for a heartwarming event in honor of National Library Week. Taking place at the Main Library on Tuesday, April 8, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, this special gathering will celebrate the magic of reading while promoting pet adoption.

A key highlight of the event will be an outdoor story time at 3:30 PM, where attendees can enjoy a captivating tale while spending time with adorable, adoptable pets from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. This unique experience allows guests to foster a love for reading while connecting with animals in need of forever homes.

“We are excited to partner with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to bring the community together in a fun and meaningful way,” said Megan Hutchinson, Youth Services Supervisor of the Terrebonne Parish Library. “National Library Week is all about celebrating the power of libraries, and this event combines two important elements: literacy and animal welfare.”

In addition to story time, visitors will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets, learn more about the shelter’s mission, and explore the Tuesday Makers Market at the library. This collaboration highlights the library’s ongoing dedication to serving the community in innovative and impactful ways.

Join us for an afternoon of literacy, love, and wagging tails!