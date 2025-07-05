Terrebonne Parish Public Library announces new T.E.E.N. Advisory Board

Calling all teens! Want to make a difference at your library?

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System is excited to announce their T.E.E.N. Advisory Board (Teens Engaged and Empowered Now) at Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

Teens participating on this board will help plan events, create fun projects, share their voices and ideas, earn volunteer hours, and of course, help your library improve!

The T.E.E.N. Advisory Board will meet the first Tuesday of every month at 7:00 PM at the Main Library. The next meeting will be Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to shape the library YOUR way!

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on their Facebook page.