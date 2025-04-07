Terrebonne Parish student athletes invited to attend free physical session this May

April 6, 2025
April 6, 2025

Photo of VCHS student athlete provided by Explore Houma.

Calling all student athletes! Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice will host a free student-athlete physical session this May

 

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 8:30-11:00 AM at the H.L. Bourgeois Gym, student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports.

 

Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:

  • 8:30-9:00 AM – HLB and Evergreen
  • 9:00-9:20 AM – VCHS
  • 9:20-9:50 AM – THS and HJH
  • 9:50-10:00 AM – HCS
  • 10:00-10:25 AM – STHS and LMMS
  • 10:25-10:45 AM – EMHS, OMS, and GC
  • 10:45-11:00 AM – CCA

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook.

