Terrebonne Parish student athletes invited to attend free physical session this May

Houma Rotary Club Foundation donates $10,000 to local students in needApril 6, 2025
Calling all student athletes! Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice will host a free student-athlete physical session this May
On Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 8:30-11:00 AM at the H.L. Bourgeois Gym, student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports.
Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:
- 8:30-9:00 AM – HLB and Evergreen
- 9:00-9:20 AM – VCHS
- 9:20-9:50 AM – THS and HJH
- 9:50-10:00 AM – HCS
- 10:00-10:25 AM – STHS and LMMS
- 10:25-10:45 AM – EMHS, OMS, and GC
- 10:45-11:00 AM – CCA
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook.