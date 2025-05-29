Terrebonne Parish to host 2nd Annual Emergency Preparedness Summit as hurricane season looms

With the 2025 hurricane season beginning this weekend, the Terrebonne Parish Government has announced their 2nd Annual Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Summit.

Locals are invited to come hear from representatives from FEMA and the National Weather Service, plus the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

2025’s hurricane season is forecasted to be particularly active, with NOAA predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season. The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms, with 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes.

“In my 30 years at the National Weather Service, we’ve never had more advanced models and warning systems in place to monitor the weather,” said NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “This outlook is a call to action: be prepared. Take proactive steps now to make a plan and gather supplies to ensure you’re ready before a storm threatens.”

The 2nd Annual Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Summit will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook or their website.