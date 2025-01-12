Terrebonne Parish’s longest-running 5k to celebrate 50th Anniversary this spring

The Over and Under Tunnel Run, our community’s longest-running 5K race, is celebrating 50 years this spring.

This race, hosted by the Foundation for Terrebonne General, encourages living a healthy lifestyle, and 100% of all proceeds will remain in our community.

“We are so excited to be celebrating the 50th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run. Your dedication to this race and generosity to our cause is simply amazing,” reads a statement from the Foundation. “Because of you, this event is the longest running 5k race in our community, and we need your help to continue to build its legacy and support community healthcare.”

The 50th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 3:00 PM-4:30 PM at Houma Christian School. The mission of the Foundation for Terrebonne General is to support community healthcare and wellness. Therefore, the funds will help Terrebonne General to support the many programs that benefit our community, such as the Community Sports Institute, Sudden Impact Program, NICU assistance for families, blood drives, free cardiac screening events, and the Well and Wise Program.

Online registration is now open here. For more information, or to learn more about the Foundation for Terrebonne General, please click here.