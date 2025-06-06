Terrebonne Sheriff launches Internet Safety Classes to protect kids from online threats

With internet predators on the rise, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced a series of Internet Safety Classes for local families to keep kids safe.

Offered through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Safety training focuses on educating families about online risks and how to stay safe while using the internet. This includes understanding potential dangers, recognizing unsafe situations, and developing strategies to protect oneself and one’s children online.

The course will also cover specific topics such as online incitement, laws involving juveniles and online activity, sexting and sextortion, cyberbullying, commonly used hidden app features, and current online slang.

Resources like the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing program and NetSmartz by NCMEC offer age-appropriate materials and activities to teach kids about online safety.

The classes will be instructed by Criminal Investigators of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office. Parents are asked to refrain from allowing their children to attend unless they have reached 12 years of age, due to the sensitive nature of the material being discussed.

The classes will take place at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range and Academy, located at 2100 Savanne Road in Houma, from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM on June 12, 2025, July 10, 2025 and July 24, 2025.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by sending an email to 1st Lt. Blake A. Tabor, at btabor@tpso.net. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.