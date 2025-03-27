The 50th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run kicks off next weekend: What to know before you go

The Over and Under Tunnel Run, our community’s longest-running 5K race, is almost here– celebrating 50 years next weekend.

Created in 1974 by Dr. Dicky Haydel, this race is now hosted by the Foundation for Terrebonne General, encourages living a healthy lifestyle, and 100% of all proceeds will remain in our community.

“We are so excited to be celebrating the 50th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run. Your dedication to this race and generosity to our cause is simply amazing,” reads a statement from the Foundation. “Because of you, this event is the longest running 5k race in our community, and we need your help to continue to build its legacy and support community healthcare.”

The 50th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 3:00 PM-4:30 PM at Houma Municipal Auditorium. The mission of the Foundation for Terrebonne General is to support community healthcare and wellness. Therefore, the funds will help Terrebonne General to support the many programs that benefit our community, such as the Community Sports Institute, Sudden Impact Program, NICU assistance for families, blood drives, free cardiac screening events, and the Well and Wise Program.

“Dr. Dicky’s dedication to healthcare within our community exemplifies the core values of family medicine. Through his unwavering commitment, he has made a profound impact, caring for multiple generations of families and significantly improving their overall health through philanthropy,” said President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System, Phyills Peoples. “We are deeply appreciative of his extraordinary contributions throughout his distinguished Over and Under Tunnel Run. His legacy of compassion and service will undoubtedly continue to inspire and benefit our community for years to come.”

The schedule for the day is as follows:

April 11, 2025

4:30-6:00 PM: Race Pre-Registration Pickup at Terrebonne General

April 12, 2025

2:00 PM: Registration

3:00 PM: Kid’s Fun Run – Easter Egg Hunt to follow

4:30 PM: Tunnel Run 5k – Celebrate 50 years with the Canebreakers after the race!

For more information about the upcoming Houma Over and Under Tunnel Run, please visit their official Facebook page.