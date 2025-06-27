The Bayou Pride Picnic returns to Houma this Saturday for a day of family fun

Freddie Joseph Durocher, Jr.
June 27, 2025
June 27, 2025

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

The bayou is getting a little more colorful this weekend!

 

Houma’s annual Pride Picnic will return to Explore Houma this Saturday, for a day of love, acceptance and community fun.

 

The picnic will include karaoke, face painting, crafts, games for all ages, snowballs, food trucks, and LGBTQIA+ vendors to shop from. Bring your own blankets, chairs, tents, and more to stay cool and enjoy the day!

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

 

“This picnic is about coming together and celebrating what it means to be family,” said the Bayou Pride Picnic in a statement. “We can’t wait to see you there!”

 

The Bayou Pride Picnic will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM at Explore Houma. Everyone is invited to attend! For more information about the event and their vendors, please visit their Facebook page.

Isabelle Pinto
