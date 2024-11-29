“The Gala Goes Hollywood:” Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announces theme for 2025 fundraiser

Lights, camera, action! The Gala Goes is back, and in 2025, get ready to go to Hollywood!

Come out on January 17, 2025 at Mardi Gras Hall for The Gala Goes Hollywood fundraiser, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture and benefiting the Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

“Terrebonne General’s signature fundraising event, The Gala, takes on a new theme each year and brings supporters together for a memorable evening focused on furthering our mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer for patients and their families,” says Layne Bordelon, Development Coordinator with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “The Gala is the Cancer Center’s largest fundraising event of the year, and the funds raised support philanthropic programs that could neither exist nor grow without the support of our loyal donors and sponsors.”

Get ready to roll out the red carpet and step into the spotlight for an unforgettable evening featuring delicious local fare, creative cocktails, swinging tunes, and so much more for a great cause. To buy tickets and learn more, please visit their website.