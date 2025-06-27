The Haven introduces free summer workshop for teens to prevent dating abuse

The Haven in Houma is working to protect teens from abusive and damaging relationships.

This summer, the local organization will host a free, 3-day workshop for teenagers called Real Love, Real Talk. The interactive event will cover healthy relationships, warning signs for abuse, how to set effective boundaries, and understanding consent– giving local teens the tools they need to navigate budding relationships.

According to Domestic Violence Sources, Inc., nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide have experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year. 1 in 3 girls in the US is a victim of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse from a dating partner, a figure that far exceeds rates of other types of youth violence.

The 3-day workshop will be held at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library from 2:00-4:00 PM on July 14-16, 2025. It will also be offered at the Lafourche Parish Public Library Thibodaux Branch from 2:00-4:00 PM on July 28-30, 2025.

Participants are encouraged to come for one, two, or all three days– whatever they are comfortable with. There will be free snacks and door prizes provided.

The mission of The Haven is to empower survivors of family violence and sexual assault to live safe, independent, and violence free lives. For more information about The Haven and their services, please visit their Facebook or website.

If you are currently experiencing domestic violence, please call their confidential line at 1-800-915-0045. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.