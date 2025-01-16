The Louisiana King Cake Festival presented by the Lorio Foundation returns to Downtown Thibodaux

The Louisiana King Cake Festival, presented by the Lorio Foundation, will return to Downtown Thibodaux on February 15, 2025. This festival is your golden ticket to a day packed with sweet treats, live music, and good times—all while supporting the amazing work of the Lafourche Education Foundation.

Prepare your taste buds for a king cake showdown like no other! This year’s competition features four exciting categories: Traditional, Filled, Savory, and Unique. In addition to other prizes, the People’s Choice Winner will have their king cake showcased at a Washington Mardi Gras event, giving the winner a chance to shine on a national stage.

Last year’s winner, Emily Albares with Fauntleroy’s Fixins, shared her excitement: “Winning the Bayou King Cake Festival opened doors I never imagined for Fauntleroy’s Fixins. It’s brought incredible opportunities and new customers my way.” Who will take home the crown this year? You decide!

We’ve got everything you need for a perfect Mardi Gras celebration: a wagon parade, a bubbly foam party, and a children’s stage that’s sure to delight the little ones. Plus, the streets will be rocking with live music from local favorites Nonc Nu, the Wild Matous, and The Waters Edge Band.

The festival benefits the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF), an organization dedicated to supporting teachers, students, and innovative educational programs in Lafourche Parish. From funding classroom supplies to literacy programs, LEF works tirelessly to make sure our kids have the resources they need to thrive. For every VIP ticket sold, $25 will go directly to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides free books to children ages 0-5 in Lafourche Parish.

“We’re beyond excited to bring our community together for another round of king cake, fun, and support for education,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Louisiana King Cake Festival. “This isn’t just about indulging in delicious treats—it’s about giving back to the teachers and students who make Lafourche Parish so special.”

Festival Highlights

Date: February 15, 2025

Location: Downtown Thibodaux, LA

Live Performances: Nonc Nu, the Wild Matous, and The Waters Edge Band

Activities: Wagon Parade, Foam Party, Children’s Stage, and King Cake Tasting

VIP Tickets: $25 from each ticket supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library

King Cake Categories: Traditional, Filled, Savory, and Unique

Special Recognition: The People’s Choice Winner’s King Cake will be featured at a Washington Mardi Gras event

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Mardi Gras in true Louisiana style while making a real difference in our community!

King cake vendor registration, tickets, and sponsorship information can be found at www.louisianakingcakefest.com.