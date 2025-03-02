Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce to uplift women with 3rd Annual GROW Conference this Spring

The Thibodaux Chamber of commerce is celebrating women in the community this spring with their upcoming GROW Conference.

The GROW Conference, which stands for “Generating Real Opportunities for Women,” began in 2023 as an exciting, full-day event designed to empower women in their personal and professional lives. This conference brings together inspiring keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities to foster growth and collaboration.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with other driven professionals, gain valuable insights from industry leaders, and learn practical strategies to advance their careers or businesses. Additionally, the event features, a showcase of local vendors, and ample opportunities for personal development Whether you’re looking to build your network, enhance your skill set, or be inspired by some of the most influential voices in the business world, GROW offers something for everyone.

The 3rd annual GROW Conference will take place on April 9, 2025 from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center. To register for the event, please click here.

The mission of the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is to promote economic prosperity by connecting business with the community. For more information about their organization and programming, please visit their website.