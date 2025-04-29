Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair returns this weekend to celebrate 151 years of community, tradition, and fun

It’s time to stop, drop, and let the good times roll! The beloved Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will return this weekend from May 1-4, 2025 to 1101 Tiger Drive, celebrating the Volunteer Fire Department’s 151st anniversary.

“In 1883, the first Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair was held, raising almost $250 for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, the only fire department in the parish. Since its inception, Thibodaux’s Fire Department has depended upon the money raised at the Firemen’s Fair for a significant portion of its annual budget. It’s because of this great event that the volunteer fire department can maintain its operations across the parish,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair website.

“Today, more than 130 years later, the fair and its accompanying parade has grown into a favorite event for families across south Louisiana, attracting more than 50,000 people each year and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the local fire department. So slide on down to Thibodaux and become a part of the tradition that is spreading like wildfire. Our hardworking firefighters will thank you for it,” continues the statement.

Photos provided by the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair.

2025’s Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair promises to bring even more fun to the community, and will include fair rides, food, drinks, a 5K Run/Walk, the Firemen’s Parade, an auction, and a $15,000 raffle. The 2024 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Grand Marshal is Mr. Tommy Eschete, retired Mayor of the City of Thibodaux.

THURSDAY, MAY 1, 2025

5:00 PM – Fair Opening Ceremony

5:00 – 5:30 PM – Andrea Rhodes, National Anthem

5:30 – 7:30 PM – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

8:00 – 10:30 PM – Snapper & the Fishsticks

11:00 PM – Fair Closes

5:30 – 11:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025

5:00 PM – Fair Opens

5:00 – 7:30 PM – John Foster

6:00 – 8:00 PM – 5k & Fun Run Registration and Check-In

8:00 – 10:00 PM – Thomas Cain

10:30 PM – 12:00 AM – David Lee Murphy

12:30 AM – Fair Closes

5:00 – 11:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

SATURDAY, MAY 3, 2025

7:30 AM – Fun Run Begins

8:00 AM – 5k Begins

11:00 AM – Fair Opens

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Left On Red

1:00 – 3:00 PM – MJ Dardar

3:30 – 5:30 PM – Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers

6:00 – 8:00 PM – Krossfyre

6:00 PM – Auction Begins

8:30 – 10:00 PM – Zizzi

10:45 PM – 12:00 AM – Hoobastank

12:30 AM – Fair Closes

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025

11:00 AM – Fair Opens, Firemen’s Parade

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

Directly After Parade – Firemen’s Auction

2:00 – 4:00 PM – Don Rich

4:30 – 6:30 PM – Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band

7:00 – 9:00 PM – Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Close of Fair – $15,000 Raffle

9:00 PM – Fair Closes

For further information, please visit the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Facebook or website.