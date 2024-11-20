Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. announces auditions for upcoming comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

The Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. is excited to announce auditions for the fourth show of their 65th Season, The Play That Goes Wrong!

“Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920’s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines),” reads a description of the play. “Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!”

Auditions will take place on Saturday November 30, 2024 by appointment only. Rehearsals will run from January-March 2025, with the performance scheduled for March 21-30, 2025.

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. is looking to cast 14-16 performers, ages 17 or older. All ages and ethnicities are encouraged to audition for ALL roles. See casting notes below:

ANNIE – The company’s stage manager. American accent. (F)

STAGE CREW (6–8) – The Cornley Drama Society stage crew. (M/F)

TREVOR (or Taylor, if female) – The company's lighting and sound operator. American accent. (M/F)

CHRIS (short for Christine, if female) – The head of the drama society, directed the play and plays Inspector Carter. (M/F)

JONATHAN – Plays Charles Haversham. (M)

ROBERT (or Rachel, if female) – Plays Thomas Colleymoore (or Mary Colleymoore). (M/F)

DENNIS (or Denise, if female) – Plays Perkins. (M/F)

MAX – Plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener. (M)

– Plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener. (M) SANDRA – Plays Florence Colleymoore. (F)

CREW

Director – Damon Stentz

Assistant Director – Leah LeBeouf

Co-Stage Managers – Zaine Landry & Emma Zeringue

– Zaine Landry & Emma Zeringue Production Assistant – Alissa Griffin

If you have any questions regarding auditions, please contact Managing Artistic Director Mason Clark at mclark@thibodauxplayhouse.com.