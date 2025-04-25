Thibodaux Police to join DEA Drug Take-Back Day: Drop off old medications safely and anonymously

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The DEA’s Take-Back initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for medication abuse.

“Numerous prescription drug abusers report that they obtain their drugs from family and friends,” said the Thibodaux Police Department. “Medicines that languish in the home are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse, and many citizens understand that cleaning out old prescription drugs from medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers, and bedside tables can help prevent accidents, thefts, and the misuse and abuse of these medicines.”

Expired, unused, and unwanted medications may be brought to the Thibodaux Police Department for disposal on April 26, 2025 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. There will be a manned prescription drop-off box in the lobby for a “no questions asked” drop location for unwanted prescription medication.

This service is free and anonymous and is a great opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted or unused prescription drugs to dispose of them safely.

More information on the initiative may be found at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.