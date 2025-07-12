Thibodaux to host ‘Chalk It Up!’ contest for budding artists

The Thibodaux Recreation Department is inviting young artists to take part in its upcoming “Chalk It Up!” Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, set for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Peltier Park Recreation Pavilion.

The event will take place from 4 to 5:30 PM, weather permitting. Judging will begin at 5:30 PM, with the announcement of winners scheduled for 5:45 PM.

Participants must register in advance through the Thibodaux Recreation Department office, located at 151 Peltier Park Drive. The deadline to reserve a sidewalk square is Friday, July 25. Registration is available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM., and the entry fee is $10, payable by cash, check, Visa, or MasterCard.

The contest will be judged in four age groups: 4–6, 7–9, 10–12, and 13–16, with first, second, and third place prizes awarded in each category. Each participant will be assigned a 4’x4’ sidewalk square and will receive chalk supplies upon check-in, although contestants are welcome to bring their own materials.

All artwork must be completed by 5:30 PM to be eligible for judging. For more details, residents can contact the Recreation Department at 985-446-7235.