TPL to honor online graduates with special celebration

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host a Graduation Celebration on Saturday, June 14 at 2 PM to recognize local residents who have earned an online college degree in the past year.

The event invites online graduates to walk the stage, pose for photos with loved ones, and celebrate their hard work and dedication in person—surrounded by family, friends, and community supporters.

“We want to give these graduates the recognition they deserve,” said event organizers. “Balancing life and studies is no small feat, and this is their moment to shine.”

Graduates interested in participating can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/TPLGrad. For more information, contact Stefanny Chiasson at schiasson@mytpl.org or Megan Hutchinson at mhutchinson@mytpl.org. View the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/9536170516476923.