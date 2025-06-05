TPL to host Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck event

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Main Library in Houma. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Children of all ages are invited to explore a variety of real-life vehicles up close. Fire trucks, tow trucks, cement mixers, delivery trucks, and more will be parked outside the library, offering kids a hands-on experience to climb aboard and discover how these big machines work.

Photos provided.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the drivers and learn how each one contributes to keeping our community running smoothly and safely.

To add to the fun, hot dogs, juice boxes, and water will be served during the event.

Join us as we celebrate community helpers and honor Miss Cherie’s legacy with a day full of excitement and education for the whole family!