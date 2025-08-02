TPL to host Ms. Geralyn Dunkelman’s Memorial Choice Book Sale

The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library are proud to host Ms. Geralyn Dunkelman’s Memorial Choice Book Sale, a four-day fundraising event celebrating the life, generosity, and legacy of one of the community’s most devoted supporters. The event will take place at the Main Library (151 Library Drive, Houma) from August 14 through August 17, 2025.

Ms. Geralyn Dunkelman was a beloved mother, wife, educator, and longtime advocate for literacy and learning. In her memory, her son Andrew recently raised over $1,000 through social media for the Friends of the Library. These generous donations helped bring dynamic summer reading performers to three branches of the Terrebonne Parish Library System.

To honor her impact and the Dunkelman family’s ongoing support, the Friends are dedicating this year’s special sale to Ms. Geralyn.

Book Sale Schedule:

Thursday, August 14 | 4 PM – 8 PM (Friends Only Night)

Friday & Saturday, August 15–16 | 8 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, August 17 | 2 PM – 5 PM

The event will kick off with the return of “Friends First Night” on Thursday, August 14 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Current and new Friends of the Library members will have first pick of a curated selection of coffee table books, hardcover titles, and collectible sets. Annual memberships start at just $5 per person, and patrons can sign up at the door. Accepted forms of payment include PayPal, credit/debit cards, and cash.

All proceeds from the book sale support library programming, events, and special initiatives that benefit readers of all ages across Terrebonne Parish.

Join us in celebrating Ms. Geralyn’s love for books and community by supporting the library she cherished.