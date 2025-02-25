TPPL partners with Thrive on the Bayou to host upcoming African American Literacy Night

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System, in partnership with Thrive on the Bayou, is excited to announce their upcoming African American Literacy Event in recognition of Black History Month, which is celebrated annually in February.

Community members are invited to come enjoy captivating tales celebrating African American heritage and achievements, as well has hands-on engaging crafts and interactive activities designed to inspire and educate.

“Come celebrate culture, history, and creativity with an evening of fun-filled activities for all ages. This special event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone eager to learn and celebrate,” reads a statement from Thrive on the Bayou. “Meet new friends, share stories, and honor the rich traditions and contributions of African American history.”

African American Literacy Night will take place on February 26, 2025, at 6:00-7:30 PM at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library in Gray (moved from February 24, 2025).

Through impactful programming, such as the upcoming African American Literacy Night, Thrive on the Bayou aims to inspire individuals to lead more prosperous and purposeful lives within our community. The organization delivers volunteer services, education, and resources to address specific needs within our local communities, including health equity, youth programming, access to the arts, foreign outreach, and more.

To learn more about Thrive on the Bayou and their upcoming events, please visit their Facebook page.