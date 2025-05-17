Tune In to Technology: Explore the science of ham radio at Field Day 2025

The Bayou Region Amateur Radio Society (BRARS) is inviting the public to experience the power, purpose, and excitement of ham radio at Field Day 2025, happening Saturday, June 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Wetlands Event Center, located next to the Main Library in Houma.

Field Day is an annual national event where amateur radio operators—known as “hams”—set up temporary radio stations in public spaces to demonstrate the essential role of ham radio in emergency response, public service, and global communication. Organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), the event has been held every year since 1933 and is a highlight for amateur radio enthusiasts across North America.

“This isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifeline,” said Joel Ohmer (K5RFO), BRARS Operations Director. “When cell towers go down and the Internet is out, ham radio still gets through. That’s what Field Day is all about: showing the community how we can communicate under any condition.”

Visitors will have the chance to:

See live radio demonstrations

Try out real radio equipment

Learn how to become a licensed ham operator

Discover how amateur radio supports emergency response efforts

“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” Ohmer explained. “In today’s connected world, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines. It’s also a great sandbox for tomorrow’s technology leaders to get hands-on with STEM concepts.”

Whether bouncing signals off the ionosphere to talk around the globe or providing vital communication during hurricanes and power outages, ham radio operators use skill and science to stay connected when it matters most. As David Isgur of the ARRL puts it, “Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect to a battery, and communicate across continents.”

With more than 725,000 licensed operators across the U.S.—some as young as 9 years old—ham radio continues to build community, inspire curiosity, and provide a lifeline during emergencies. BRARS welcomes all ages to come out, ask questions, and get on the air.

For more information, contact Joel Ohmer at w5yl.thibodaux.arc@gmail.com or visit BRARS on Facebook.