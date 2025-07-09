Weekend Roundup: July 11-13

Into the Woods | July 11–27, 2025 | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents the popular musical Into the Woods by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. The play will open on July 11, 2025, and run through Sunday July 27, 2025. There will be no performances on Monday July 14 and July 15 or Tuesday July 21 and 22. All performances begin at 7:00 pm except for Sunday matinees which begin at 2:00 pm. Doors will open one hour before show time. To learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets visit houmalittletheatre.com

Bayou Community Exotic Pet Expo | July 12-13, 2025 from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM | Get up close with reptiles, mammals, parrots, and more at the Warren Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux! Enjoy hands-on encounters with Parrot Shack birds and a visit from Cheramie Farm Petting Zoo. Admission is $5 for ages 4 and up.

Free Community Health Screening | July 12, 2025 from 8:00-11:30 | CIS, Terrebonne General, & The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System present a Free Community Health Screening! Join us for a day of free health screenings at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, in partnership with Terrebonne General and The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System. Get checked and stay healthy with the help of our expert team. Don’t miss this opportunity to take charge of your well-being. See you there! Registration is required. Register here.

Rouses 65th Anniversary Celebration | July 12, 2025 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM | We’re celebrating 65 years! Join us at all Rouses Markets for our Anniversary Celebration Event! Come sample and sip your way through the store. Indulge in our deli and bakery favorites, authentic Italian items, and so much more. Don’t miss this delicious celebration — we can’t wait to see you there!

Houma Sports Cards & TCG Show | July 12, 2025 from 9:00 AM-4:00 PM | The Houma Card Show is back! Featuring a multi card vendor experience with Sports cards, Pokemon, One Piece, Comics and much more! Don’t miss out on this 60 table show at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma.

Gulf Coast Aviation Houma Open House | July 12, 2025 from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM | Whether you are interested in flight training or curious about general aviation, come on by! Anyone is welcome. There will be food and drinks, raffles, and much more. Hope to see you there! Gulf Coast Aviation is located at 211 Aviation Rd, Houma.

Collector’s Con | July 12, 2025 from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM | Hosted by the Gamer’s Collecting Club, Collector’s Con will feature over 30+ vendors where attendees can explore a diverse array of top-notch video games, art, comics, action figures, retro collectables, 3D printed items, cosplayers, coffee, food, magic shows, a Mortal Kombat 2 tournament, and more. The event will take place at 1398 Cardinal Drive at 11:00 AM. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. Come see what the gamers from the ‘Nerdy South’ have to offer!

Luminate Houma ft. Bridgetown | July 12, 2025 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM | Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma. This outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks and food be available from Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro as well as several establishments within walking distance.

4th Annual Juice Festival | July 13, 2025 from 4:00 PM-8:30 PM | Family friendly! No alcohol! No admission fee! Come out to Downtown Houma Courthouse Square 7856 Main St. in Houma. Dee Jay Juice is giving back to his community through music and education. Along with being an educator in Terrebonne Parish, he fosters unity among students through teaching and a unique “Character Tour,” and also serves as DJ for elementary and secondary schools across our area. A seamless blend of music, education, community, and food to strengthen the bonds within our city. The festival promises a diverse lineup, featuring music from all genres, dynamic dance/school organizations, and captivating live bands and artists, raffles, scholarship, and giveaways. With your support, we can further cultivate unity in our community while boosting the economic status of local businesses.