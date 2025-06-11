Weekend Roundup: June 13-15

Chauvin Brother’s 150th Anniversary Celebrated | June 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM – To celebrate its 150th business anniversary, Chauvin Brothers will host a Community Fun Day Event, “Building Up the Bayou Region”at its store and lumberyard, located at 5573 Highway 56 in Chauvin. The event will feature food, music, giveaways, and more!

Bromeliad & Speciality Plant Pop-Up Sale | June 13-14, 2025 from 9:00 AM–4:00 PM – Come explore a beautiful selection of bromeliads and unique specialty plants — perfect for brightening up your home or garden! 701 N 7th St, Thibodaux, LA 70301. We’ll be set up inside the warehouse — rain or shine — so you can shop comfortably and discover some truly stunning plants.

Allons Danser Cajun French Music and Dancing | June 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM – Join us for an unforgettable day of Cajun French music and dancing with La-56 and special guest Benjamin Bruce! Saturday, Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street, Houma. Drinks, chili, desserts, and sweets available for purchase! $10 per person, children under 12 FREE. FREE meal included ’til we run out! (Shrimp Pastalaya, Salad, and Bread). Presented by the Cajun French Music Association Bayou Cajun Chapter. Come for the music, stay for the fun, and bring your dancing shoes! Let’s celebrate Cajun culture together! For more info call Al Voisin 985-855-7008 or Raymond Bergeron 985-209-3928.

Juneteenth Celebration | June 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM-4:00 PM – Come out to the Dumas Auditorium for the Day of Freedom Juneteent Celebration. This free event will include local vendors, guest speakers, a choir, refreshments, and more, presented by the Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council.

TPPL Graduation Celebration | June 14, 2025 | 2:00 PM – The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host a Graduation Celebration to recognize local residents who have earned an online college degree in the past year. The event invites online graduates to walk the stage, pose for photos with loved ones, and celebrate their hard work and dedication in person—surrounded by family, friends, and community supporters. Graduates interested in participating can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/TPLGrad.

Acrylic Painting with Lee Aucoin | June 14, 2025 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM – Learn to paint a magnolia flower in acrylic, no drawing skills required! Paints and canvas are included in the class price. Bring your own assortment of brushes or buy our supply kit. Come join us for a creative, fun time! Age 15+ (Adults are welcome too!). Class fee: $35 (Cash Only) Supply kit: $15. Supply kit includes 4 brushes and 1 palette knife. Bring an apron or wear old clothes for easy clean up! (We have a few aprons you can borrow). Each class is limited to 10 students. Call us at 985-580-7991 to reserve your spot.

Grady V’s Father’s Day Brunch | June 15, 2025 from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM – FEAST FIT FOR DAD! Make Dad’s day with a delicious brunch he won’t forget at Grady V’s! Adults- $45, Children Under 10- $15. Reservation only! Head to our website at https://www.gradyvs.com/fathersday/ and put in your reservation request TODAY!