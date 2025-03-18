Weekend Roundup: March 21-23

Terrebonne Orchid Society Show and Sale | March 21-23, 2025 – The Terrebonne Orchid Society is hosting its annual Orchid Show and Sale at Southland Mall in Houma. This year’s theme is “Up, Up and Away!” with displays presented from five South Louisiana Orchid Societies, including Terrebonne, Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Calcasieu, and New Orleans. There will also be several orchid vendors on hand selling orchids and growing supplies. The show is free and open to the public. Orchid displays and vendors will be available for viewing and shopping during regular Mall hours of 11:00 AM-8:00 PM 8:00 Friday and Saturday and 11:00 AM-6:00 PM on Sunday.

Capture the Flag Trivia at TPPL | March 21, 2025 at 6:30 PM – The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are thrilled to announce Capture the Flag Trivia, an exciting and fast-paced trivia competition set to take place at the Main Library. (Doors open at 6:00 PM). This unique event combines the thrill of trivia with the energy of a race, making for an unforgettable night of entertainment and friendly competition.

Participants will form teams of 1–4 players and race from table to table, answering timed trivia questions on a variety of topics, including movies, history, pop culture, and more. Each correct answer earns points—represented as flags—and the teams with the highest scores will take home prizes! Speed, strategy, and knowledge will be key in this ultimate test of wits.

Interested participants can register now by visiting the event page or filling out the form at: https://forms.office.com/r/dk8FGdpWmz. For any questions, contact Stefanny at schaisson@mytpl.org or 985-876-5861.

Grand Isle Iris Tour | March 22, 2025 from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM – Join Restore Grand Isle and The Nature Conservancy for a guided walk through the beautiful Louisiana Irises at the Lafitte Woods Nature Preserve in Grand Isle! Started by Restore Grand Isle and the Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative, this project has blossomed into a major success, and we can’t wait to share it with you!

Jean Landry, Program Manager for The Nature Conservancy in Grand Isle, will lead the tour and share insights about this incredible preserve.

5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie | March 22, 2025 from 12:00 PM-10:00 PM– We’re roundin’ up everyone for the 5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, and we can’t wait to pass a good time with YOU! Five years of hogs, hospitality, and heart—let’s make this one the best yet! Read more here.

Regional Military Museum Vietnam Veteran’s Day Open House | March 22, 2025 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM– Enjoy free admission to the Regional Military Museum at 1154 Barrow St., Houma, LA 70360 in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day.

Home Is Where the Heart Is: The Haven Spring Gala | March 22, 2025 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM– Presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System, this special event that helps to raise awareness and funds in support of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Guests can enjoy cuisine from local restaurants and chefs, participate in the silent and live auctions featuring hundreds of items, including the infamous “Gourmet-to-Go” which offers delicious homemade delicacies, take part in raffles, and much more at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center!