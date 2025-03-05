Weekend Roundup: March 7-9

Nicholls Colonels Baseball vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi | March 7–9, 2025– The Nicholls Colonels will host a three-game series against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field, Thibodaux. Find out more here.

Pig & Pedro | March 8, 2025 at 5 p.m.– Join the fun at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum for a traditional boucherie and Pedro Tournament, all benefiting the museum! Team Registration: $40 per team (includes a pig plate lunch). Early Bird Food Tickets: $5 until Jan. 1, 2025. Afterward, team prices rise to $50, and food tickets will be $10 each. Finalists will earn a spot in the championship game at BCCM’s “Play It Forward – Play the Cajun Way” event on April 4, competing for the Bourgeois Meat Market Smoke Box. Celebrate Cajun culture and support the Bayou Country Children’s Museum! Claim your spot at the table here.

2025 Pro Wrestling “Power Up” | March 8, 2025 at 6pm. Pro Wrestling 225’s first Houma event of the year will feature Vladimir Koloff, Steve Anthony, Lucha Locura, “Dream Girl” Ellie, “The Sultan Of The Sky” Orion, Da Russell Twins, and more! The event will take place at East Park Fire Company Recreation Center located at8531 Park Ave, Houma. Grab your tickets here.