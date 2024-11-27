Weekend Roundup: Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Houma SportsCards & Collectibles Show | November 30 at 8 a.m.-The Houma SportsCards & Collectibles Show returns to the Courtyard by Marriot located at 142 Library Dr., Houma.

2024 Holiday Market at Robinson Ranch Company | December 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Enjoy shopping with craft vendors, food trucks, kids crafts, Santa pictures, jump houses, and more. Admission-$5 per adult, $5 per child 2 and over. The ranch is located at 1560 Bayou Gardens Ext., Houma.

TPPL Toy Swap | December 1 from 2 – 5 p.m.– Terrebonne Parish Public Library is hosting a toy swap at the Main Branch where families can bring pre-loved toys and discover new favorites—all while reducing waste!

South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s Annual Christmas Concert “Once Upon a December” | December 1 at 3 p.m.– Ring in the season with the South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s annual Christmas Concert “Once Upon a December”! The concert will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Houma. We are delighted to have Dr. John St. Marie, Assistant Professor/Director of Choral Activities at Nicholls State University, as our Conductor. We will be playing a variety of Christmas Music, some you may know and some may be new to you! Admission for Adults is $10 and $5 for Children, 12 years and younger.