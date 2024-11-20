Weekend Roundup: November 22-24

TPPL Painting Workshop for Adults | 10 a.m.–Join the fun at the North Branch Library for a painting workshop! Registration is required and participants must bring their own 11″x14″ canvas. Call 985-868-3050 to register.

2024 United Houma Nation Fall Celebration & White Bean Cook-Off | November 23 starting at 10 a.m.- The 3rd Annual United Houma Nation (UHN) Celebration will take place at the Bayou Black Community Center in Houma. This event is a time for our UHN family to come together for food, fellowship and fun as we enjoy a delicious meal and play games for prizes. All ages are welcome!

Dominique’s Bistro Teddy Bear Tea and Holiday Brunch | November 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Join this first annual Teddy Bear Tea with a special visit from Santa! Your children will be able to take pictures and have story time with Santa, adopt a teddy bear, decorate cookies and so many more activities. The event includes a holiday buffet brunch with bottomless mimosas. Call 985-223-7540 to register.

PetSmart Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Show your furry friends some love by getting them vaccinated. Sign up in advance here.

Marcelle Bienvenu Book Signing | November 24 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.– Food lovers and local home cooks are invited to Southdown Plantation & Museum this November for an afternoon with the “Queen of Acadian Cuisine” Marcelle Bienvenu! Marcelle Bienvenu will be signing copies of her cookbook, Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, And Can You Make A Roux? that will be sure to make you the best gift-giver this holiday season. At the signing, Chef Don Kasten will interview Marcelle about her five-decade career in the culinary world, her time as an instructor at the Culinary Institute, and the journey behind publishing the new edition of her cookbook.