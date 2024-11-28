Welcome the holiday season at the South Louisiana Community Orchestra Annual Christmas Concert

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra is excited to invite Christmas music lovers to their 2024 Annual Christmas Concert “Once Upon a December” this weekend.

“We are overjoyed to have as our Conductor Dr. John St. Marie, Assistant Professor/Director of Choral Activities from Nicholls State University,”said Board President Johanna Pellegrin Chmiel. “We look forward to entertaining you all!”

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra will be playing a variety of Christmas music, some you may know and some may be new to you! Admission for adults is $10.00 and $5.00 for children 12 years and younger. The event will take place Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Houma.

For more information, please visit the South Louisiana Community Orchestra on Facebook.