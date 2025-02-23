Women’s Business Alliance kicks off 2025 with empowering panel discussion featuring local leaders

The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region is making 2025 the year of high-impact conversations and meaningful connections.

In celebration of March, which is celebrated internationally as Women’s History Month, the local business organization will host a powerful panel discussion, “The Power of SHE: Strength, Heart, & Empowerment.” The event will feature an inspiring lineup of female leaders and entrepreneurs making waves in our community.

“I am honored and humbled to be the 2025 Chair of the organization– and this year, we are breathing new life into the organization this year by hosting four impactful panel discussions with experts in the area on topics that are important to women,” said Lauren Brizendine, 2025 Women’s Business Alliance Chair. “From leadership, to AI, and stories of survival, we’re ensuring that each conversation is relevant, empowering, and designed to equip women in our region with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive personally and professionally.”

The local trailblazers featured in the panel discussion are as follows:

Nikki Ingram – Owner and Founder of Runneth Over Cafe

– Owner and Founder of Runneth Over Cafe Jasmine Becnel – Owner of Blondie Balloons

– Owner of Blondie Balloons Alicia G. Bergeron – Founder and President of the Mariposa Foundation

– Founder and President of the Mariposa Foundation Jenna Guerreo – Local Realtor, Entrepreneur, EmpowerHER Life Houma Ambassador, and Host of American Dream TV

– Local Realtor, Entrepreneur, EmpowerHER Life Houma Ambassador, and Host of American Dream TV Dr. Yokesha W. Greene – Powerful leader at Williams Technical College in Houma

The panel will take place on March 18, 2025 from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM at Plantation Inn in Houma. Interested participants can save their seats here.

The mission of the Women’s Business Alliance is to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and relationships. In doing so, it is the goal of the WBA to enrich its members through networking, education, community involvement, mentoring of future generations, and community involvement.

Come check out engaging conversations, real-world insights, and empowering leadership, resilience, and success takeaways. This is more than just a luncheon—it’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside incredible women in business. For more information about the Women’s Business Alliance or to become a member today, please visit their website.