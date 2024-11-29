Your complete guide to Holiday Events in Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish

Looking for ways to celebrate the holiday season locally? Look no further!

Whether it’s Christmas markets for the perfect gift, performances to hear your favorite holiday songs, or visits with Papa Noel to give him your wishlist, here’s a complete list of ways to celebrate the holidays in Terrebonne/Lafourche!

Don’t see your event listed? Please contact isabelle@rushing-media to have it included.

Holiday Market at Robinson Ranch | December 1, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Robinson Ranch Company, Houma

Robinson Ranch is hosting a one of a kind holiday market event! Admission is $5 for ages 2 and over. Craft vendors, Bayou Blends beverage vendor, food trucks, kids crafts, photos with Santa, and much more!

Once Upon A December | December 1, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. | St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Houma

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra invites you to their 2024 Annual Winter/Christmas Concert. Dr. John St. Marie, Assistant Professor/Director of Choral Activities at Nicholls State University will serve as conductor. We will be playing a variety of Christmas Music, some you may know and some may be new to you! Admission for Adults is $10.00 and $5.00 for Children 12 years and younger.

The City of Thibodaux Christmas Parade | December 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. | The corner of Afton and Audubon to Peltier Park

Come enjoy floats, walking groups, and more spreading Christmas cheer!

City of Thibodaux Christmas Festival | Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM | Peltier Park

After the parade finishes, community members are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun to help kick-off the holiday lighting of Peltier Park. Bring the whole family for arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, refreshments, and Broadway on Bayou Lafourche’s live musical numbers from their upcoming production of Frosty the Musical!

Dinner with Santa & the Grinch | December 6, 2024 from 5:00 -9:00 p.m. | Flanagan’s, Thibodaux

Enjoy a special dinner with Santa & the Grinch! Flanagan’s regular menu, kids menu and chef specials will be available! Please bring your own camera for pictures. Call 985-447-7771 for reservations.

Reindeer Rowe | December 7, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux

The Reindeer Rowe holiday shopping event will feature over 30 local merchants all in one spot! Unique gifts, clothing and fashion items, as well as food will be available. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free with the purchase of a Santa’s Land ticket.

A Visit to Santa’s Land | December 7, 2024 | Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux

A Visit to Santa’s Land has become a beloved tradition for children in Thibodaux and the surrounding areas. The day is full of Christmas cheer where you can create a special ornament, write a letter to Santa, and even take a picture with Santa himself. Tickets are required for every person that enters, and must be pre-purchased online. Your Santa’s Land ticket is also valid for entrance to Reindeer Rowe.

Market at the Marina | December 7, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina

The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items that will make wonderful Christmas gifts!

35th Breakfast with Santa | December 7, 2024 from 7:00 – 10:30 a.m. | Vandebilt Cafeteria, Houma

The Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation presents their 35th Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy delicious pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice. There will be children’s activities and pictures with Santa ($5). Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members, at Felger’s Footwear and Vandebilt or Terrebonne Key Club members.

Pawsome Christmas Time | December 7, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | My Furry Pet’s Staycation, 8379 Tupelo St. Houma

This family Christmas event welcomes your furry friends (on a leash!) to join in the fun of the holidays! The Grinch will be taking pictures with families. There will also be games, ornament decorating for kids and dogs, hay rides, a game tent just for kids, candy land bounce house, food, hot chocolate barand vendors.

Mistletoe Mingle | December 7, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Park Place Event & Planning Venue

Hosted by CAN-U Tri-parish, this holiday shopping experience aims to help small businesses in our community! Join in for a fun day of shopping, sisterhood and mingling!

Reindeer Run 5K | December 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma

Each season of Girls on the Run comes to an end with a celebratory 5K! The race is open to the whole family, so join in for holiday-themed fun! Register online for the race at https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/5k. Race day registration opens at 9 a.m.; warm-up begins at 10:45 a.m. Race begins at 11 a.m.

Houma Christmas Festival and Parade | December 8, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma

Kick-off the holiday season with the Houma Christmas Festival and Parade! This year’s events include the Christmas Tree decorating contest, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, and other fun family events! The Parade begins at 5 p.m. The lighting of the Christmas tree is at 7 p.m. For more information, visit houmachristmasfestival.com.

Bayou Christmas Teddy Bear Tea | December 7 and 8, 2024 Tea at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. | Chez Felicite’

Our elves are busy preparing for the return of A Bayou Christmas Teddy Bear Tea at Chez Felicite’. Enjoy a presentation of delicious holiday food, specialty teas, hot chocolate, and tasty pastries. All children in attendance will receive a special teddy bear gift followed by a teddy bear parade. Be sure to sit for a family photo in our beautifully decorated fairytale holiday carriage. Tickets for adults are $50; children 2-11 are $35; children under 2 are free. Reservations are required.

Christmas with C.A.R.E.S. | December 10, 2024 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. | E. D. White Main Gym

The E. D. White C.A.R.E.S. program is thrilled to invite you to a magical evening of joy and togetherness at Christmas with C.A.R.E.S.! This special event is open to all families with persons who have exceptionalities and disabilities. Let’s come together for an unforgettable evening filled with fun, laughter, and the true spirit of the holiday season.

Christmas at Live Oak | December 12, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. | The Settlement at Live Oak, Thibodaux

The Settlement at Live Oak is delighted to bring this free holiday event to the community! The event will have live music plus performances by local choirs throughout the event along with complimentary face painting, crafts, photo booth and visits with Santa (bring your cameras)! Pop-up shopping will allow you to get the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones. Food trucks and tents will be on-site with food and drinks for sale.

Deck the Halls Home Tours | December 13, 2024 from 6:00 -9:00 p.m. | Thibodaux

Celebrate the beauty of the season! Homes in Thibodaux will deck their halls for guests to tour and enjoy, benefitting Light Up Lafourche! Light Up Lafourche is an organization that brings the magic of Christmas to homes in Lafourche Parish with lit and decorated trees. Tickets are $35.

Breakfast with Santa Cow | December 14, 2024 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. | Chick-fil-A, West Houma

Enjoy breakfast with Santa Cow, along with photo opportunities, crafts and more!

Lunch with Santa Cow | December 14, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. | Chick-fil-A, East Houma

Enjoy lunch with Santa Cow, along with photo opportunities, crafts, cookie decorating and more!

Christmas at The Oaks of Thibodaux | December 14, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. | The Oaks of Thibodaux

Celebrate Christmas at The Oaks of Thibodaux! This kid-focused event features Cheramie Farms petting zoo, face painting, train rides, Christmas movies, arts and crafts vendors, and pictures with Santa. Adults can shop at the many craft booths while kids can enjoy the many activities! $15 per person; children under 1 are free.

Candy Cane Lane – A Christmas Musical | December 14 & 15, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. | Bayou Blue Assembly, 1403 Prospect Blvd.

Bayou Blue Assembly of God presents Candy Cane Lane – a free Christmas Musical! Doors open at 5 p.m.; the production begins at 6 p.m. Invite your friends, family, and everyone else to come out and experience the gospel this Christmas season! Candy Cane Bakery + Hot Chocolate Bar available before production (donations accepted).

Sugarplum Shindig | December 14 & 15, 2024 |Rendezvous, Thibodaux

Join us for the Sugarplum Shindig sponsored by Santa’s official workshop, Bayhi’s Green Acres Nursery and Christmas Store. Enjoy a scrumptious pancake bar featuring hot chocolate and mimosas! Holiday-themed entertainment brought to you by Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts. Each gingerbread house is purchased separately for your little elf. Gingerbread man cookie kits are also available as a fun add-on! Three seating times available: Saturday, December 14, 10:00 AM; Sunday, December 15, 10:00AM; and Sunday, December 15 @ 2:00 PM. Tickets must be purchased online.

Sugarplum Shindig Sugar Rush After Party | December 14, 2024 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. | Rendezvous, Thibodaux

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the sweetest way possible! The Sugar Rush Afterparty is your go-to event for a night of festive fun, perfect for anyone aged 13 and up. This holiday afterparty brings together all your favorite Christmas activities into one jolly celebration: Gingerbread House and/or Cookie Decorating: Test your building skills and creativity as you craft your very own gingerbread masterpiece, complete with all the sugary trimmings! Christmas Karaoke: Belt out your favorite holiday tunes and become the star of the night! Whether you’re a pro or just love a good sing-along, our Christmas karaoke is the perfect way to spread some cheer. Holiday Fun & Games: Enjoy festive games, photo ops, and more surprises throughout the evening. Come with friends or make new ones while celebrating the joy of the season! This is a perfect way to wind down the holiday hustle and enjoy a relaxed, cheerful atmosphere filled with treats, tunes, and creativity. Don’t miss out on the holiday event of the season—bring your holiday spirit and join us at the Sugar Rush Afterparty! Get your tickets here.

Christmas Giveback Event | December 15, 2024 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Bayou Blue Recreation, Houma

Join us to celebrate the holidays! Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, receive a toy, play games and more! Bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to St. Francis Vegetable Garden.

Christmas Craft Show & Petting Zoo | December 15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Cheramie Farms, Cut Off

Join Cheramie Farms Petting Zoo for a special holiday marketplace and craft show! Children can enjoy the petting zoo and a visit with Santa.

Slay Ride 2024: A Toys for Tots Concert | December 17, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium

Get ready to jingle all the way to “Slay Ride 2024,” an unforgettable Christmas concert that promises to sprinkle your holiday season with joy! Hosted by the Cournoyer Center for Music Performance and Spilt Liquor Productions, this festive extravaganza will light up your hearts! Prepare to be dazzled as talented performers made up of Cournoyer Center students serve up a fresh twist on your beloved holiday classics. It’s not just about the music—it’s about making a difference! Every entry helps to support Toys for Tots, so you can revel in the magic of the season while giving back to those in need. Admission is only $15 at the door of the event (cash only), or you can bring a packaged toy to share the joy with local children. Children 12 and under are Free.

Frosty Fest | December 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. | Faith Financial, 6497 West Park Ave., Houma

Join Faith Financial for their first Frosty Fest! The event features pictures with Santa, music, games, bicycle giveaways, prizes, and much more. Frosty Fest is free to attend; donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted to be able to bless a family for Christmas.

4th Annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade | December 22, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. | Mechanicville Gym, Houma

Join in the celebration of the holidays with the 4th annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade!