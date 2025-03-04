Your official guide to Terrebonne/Lafourche’s best spring festivals, cook-offs, and more

Feeling those post-Mardi Gras blues? Don’t worry! Spring is right around the corner, and with it comes some of the best festivals Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish have to offer.

Whether you’re looking for relaxing live music, delicious food, or a festive 5k, there is plenty to look forward to in the months ahead. Click the links below for the official website or Facebook for each event, and stay tuned to the Times of Houma/Thibodaux for more updates as they become available.

All photos provided by Explore Houma.

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou – Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM in downtown Thibodaux.

5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie – Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM at the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers in downtown Houma.

2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana – Saturday, March 29, 2025 in downtown Houma.

Houma Irish-Italian Parade – Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM. Parade follows Mardi Gras route beginning at Cannata’s.

Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish – Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 3:00-10:00 PM at the Barry P. Bonvillain Center in Houma.

Pirates and Boots Festival – Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 9:00 AM-4:00PM at the downtown Houma Marina.

19th Annual Lady Bug Ball and Festival – Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma.

May The 4th Be With You Festival – Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 7:00 AM-4:00 PM in downtown Houma.

Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair – May 1-4, 2025 at the Thibodaux Fire Department Fairgrounds.

2nd Annual Ya Momma’s Dish and Dash – Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at the Larose Regional Park and Civic Center.

5th Annual Wings for the Win Cook Off – Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Southdown Plantation in Houma.

7th Annual Mud Bug Boil Off – Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 12:00-11:00 PM in downtown Thibodaux.

Louisiana Blackberry Festival – Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM in downtown Houma.

