22-year-old arrested after high-speed chase and crash in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a DeQuincy man, who led Deputies on a brief chase, in the area of Westside Blvd in Houma. Sebastian Slade Sykes, 22, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday night, May 7th , the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was alerted to a Theft of a Motor Vehicle incident being investigated by the Houma Police Department. An alert Deputy patrolling the area of Martin Luther King Blvd, quickly noticed a vehicle matching the description, and upon closer observation confirmed it was the stolen vehicle in question.

As the Deputy attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle then attempted to evade Deputies by driving at a high rate of speed on MLK Blvd, Westside Blvd extension, and Hwy 311, before driving into the parking lot of a business on Hollywood Road. The driver then intentionally caused an accident with a Deputy, before fleeing the vehicle on foot.

The male suspect was taken into custody a short time later, with the assistance of the Houma Police Department, and identified as Sebastian Slade Sykes. Through further investigation, Authorities were able to determine that Sykes matched the description of the suspect described in the Houma Police Department investigation.

Deputies placed Sykes under arrest for charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Sykes was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on No Bond by local judges. Sykes also faced additional charges connected to the Houma Police Department investigation.

Sheriff Soignet praises the work of the Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Houma Police Department. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our Deputies did an amazing job during a very dangerous situation. This situation did not need to happen, and the actions of this offender brought the encounter to a different level of safety. Our community is safer with this suspect in custody.”