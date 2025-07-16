59-year-old Thibodaux man dies in recent shooting incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man has died in a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Vincent Joseph, 56, died as a result of the shooting. The investigating is continuing.

At around 6:20 p.m. on July 15, 2025, deputies responded to Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux in reference to a several shots having been fired. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, later identified as Joseph, was shot multiple times while he was in a vehicle in the area of Lasseigne Road. Joseph then drove away from the scene. While driving, Joseph then eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of LA Highway 308 and LA Highway 3185. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

The investigation into this shooting incident is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Webre offers thanks and appreciation for our public safety partners at Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police, Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, and St. John Volunteer Fire Department who assisted at the site of the crash and with the investigation.