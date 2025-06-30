66-year-old man shot on Park Avenue; Houma Police Department still investigating

On June 29th, 2025 at approximately at approximately 8:30pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Park Avenue.

Upon arrival the victim was found to be a 66 year old male suffering from a single gunshot to the back and was airlifted to an out of area hospital for treatment. As of the last report the victim was listed in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

The investigation is in the early stages and further details will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.