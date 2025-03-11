A 19-year-old is in custody for killing a Raceland man in today’s shooting

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has died and another is in custody following a shooting in Raceland on Tuesday. Chad Ingram, 46, of Raceland, died as a result of the shooting. Deputies arrested Kody Cheramie, 19, of Raceland shortly after the incident. He is being charged with murder in the incident.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Wilson Street in Raceland. They immediately located the victim who appeared to have been struck by multiple rounds. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The suspect was still on scene when deputies arrived. His firearm was secured, and he was taken into custody. Deputies later identified him as Cheramie. Through investigation, deputies learned Cheramie and Ingram had been involved in an argument when Cheramie brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds at Ingram.

Cheramie was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with second degree murder. Bail has not yet been set.