Agents cite Chauvin man for crabbing violation in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited one subject for an alleged commercial crabbing violation on May 1 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited William Tillman, 39, of Chauvin, for tending crab traps during illegal hours.

Agents were on patrol in New Canal near Chauvin when they observed Tillman tending crab traps at 5:19 a.m. on May 1. Legal sunrise on May 1 was 6:20 a.m.

Commercial crabbing regulations states it is illegal to tend crab traps from one-half hour after legal sunset to one-half hour before legal sunrise. Agents seized ten crates of blue crabs and returned them to the water.

Tending, checking, or removing of serviceable crab traps in use and the contents of such crab traps or their lines, buoys, or markers shall be prohibited in public waters during the time period from one-half hour after legal sunset until one-half hour before legal sunrise.

Tending crab traps during illegal hours brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Jonathan Boudreaux and Senior Agent Kyle Volentine.