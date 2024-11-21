Agents cite Florida Man for Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Florida Man for allegedly violating charter guide fishing regulations on November 17 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Austin C. Gross, 27, of Naples, Florida, for failing to comply with charter boat regulations, fishing without a non-resident fishing license and fishing without a non-resident saltwater fishing license.

Agents learned that Gross was advertising charter-fishing trips for sale out of Cocodrie on social media without possessing the necessary charter guide license.

Agents stopped Gross in his vessel on Nov. 17 near Cocodrie and he did not possess a charter guide fishing license or the non-resident fishing licenses. He also admitted to posting charter guide advertisements to book charter fishing trips.

Failing to comply with charter boat regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Fishing without a non-resident fishing license and non-resident saltwater fishing license carries up to a $350 fine.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.