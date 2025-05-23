Agents cite four subjects for oyster violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for commercial oyster violations on May 15 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Efrain Macedo-Aguilar, 27, of Houma, Macedo Oscar, 38, of Houma, Horbelin Macedo-Aguilar, 36, of Houma, and Israel Beiza Lopez, 39, of Houma, for culling oyster from an unapproved area and violating log book requirements.

Agents were on patrol in Mud Lake when they observed four oyster vessels with occupants actively culling oysters in an area deemed polluted by the Louisiana Department of Health. Agents stopped the four vessels around 6:25 a.m.

During their check, agents found that all four of the captains falsified their logbooks by fishing for oysters before their logged start times while in a polluted area.

Agents seized approximately 100 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water.

Culling oysters from an unapproved area brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Violating logbook requirements carries up to a $25 fine.

Agents participating in the case are Agent Jacob Stelly, Senior Agent Joel Rubio and Lt. Gerald Sander.