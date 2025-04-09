Agents cite Houma man for charter guide and hunting guide violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents cited a man and for alleged fishing and hunting guide violations on Feb. 11 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Jayce T. Landry, 21, of Houma, for failure to comply with charter boat regulations, failure to comply with hunting guide regulations, taking or possessing over the limit of ducks, and hunting migratory game birds without a federal duck stamp.

Agents received several tips that Landry was acting as a charter guide and hunting guide without being properly licensed. The agents obtained evidence of Landry advertising fishing and hunting charters on his social media.

During the investigation, agents also discovered that Landry possessed over the limit of ducks on one of his hunts, did not possess a federal duck stamp and did not possess a charter guide license.

Violating charter guide fishing regulations, failure to comply with hunting guide regulations, hunting migratory game birds without a federal duck stamp and possessing over the limit of ducks brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

Landry will also face civil restitution totaling up to $186 for the ducks taken without being properly licensed.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Richard Bean, Corporal Jonathan Boudreaux, Senior Agent Kyle Volentine and Agent Carl Reed.