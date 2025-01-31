Agents Cite Houma Man for Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish on Jan. 20.

Agents cited Coty Boudreaux, 39, of Houma, for taking oysters from an unapproved polluted area, fishing while under license revocation, fishing without a basic fishing license and fishing without a saltwater license.

Agents were on patrol when they made contact with Boudreaux actively fishing for oysters off Highway 56 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents conducted a license and compliance inspection and found that Boudreaux did not possess any fishing licenses and found him in possession of a half sack of oysters.

Taking oysters from an unapproved polluted area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Fishing without a basic fishing license and without a saltwater license carries up to a $350 fine for each offense. Fishing while under license revocation brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents seized the half sack of oysters and returned them to the water.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.