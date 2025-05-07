Agents cite subject for Recreational Shrimping Violation in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a St. Amant resident for an alleged recreational shrimping violation on May 1 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Maltez Wilfredo, 34, for possession of over the limit of shrimp.

Agents received information about a subject recreationally harvesting over the limit of shrimp underneath the Dulac Swing Bridge. Agents immediately arrived on the scene and found Wilfredo in possession of 79 pounds of shrimp.

Agents seized the shrimp and donated them to a local charity. Properly licensed recreational shrimpers are allowed up to 50 pounds of shrimp during a closed commercial season and up to 100 pounds during an open commercial shrimping season.

The commercial shrimp season for this area of the state does not open until May 8.

Recreationally possessing over the limit of shrimp brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Corporal Richie Bean and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.