Agents cite two subjects for commercial crabbing on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged Wildlife Management Area (WMA) violations in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Arnold Carrere, 72, of Houma, and Ashley Carrere, 43, of Houma, for engaging in commercial activity on a WMA. Arnold Carrere was also cited for injuring public records and filing or maintaining false public records. Ashley Carrere was also cited for utilizing the WMA without a WMA access permit and failing to abide by WMA self-clearing permit regulations.

Agents were patrolling the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA on April 15 when they encountered the subjects actively crabbing on the WMA. During a license and compliance inspection of the subjects, Arnold Carrere provided his commercial fishing licenses.

During this inspection, agents discovered that Arnold Carrere and Ashley Carrere were planning on selling their harvested crabs from the WMA. Agents issued citations for engaging in a commercial activity on a WMA.

Agents then performed a subsequent investigation on Arnold Carrere trip ticket and WMA self-clearing permit information that showed Arnold Carrere utilizing the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA for commercial activity dating back to April of 2024.

Ashley Carrere was also present with Arnold Carrere for the commercial activity on the WMA dating back to April of 2024. Agents cited Ashley Carrere for utilizing a WMA without a WMA access permit and failing to abide by self-clearing permit regulations.

On May 5 and May 8, agents cited Arnold Carrere with 14 additional counts of violating WMA rules and regulations by engaging in commercial activity, 12 counts of violating WMA self-clearing permit regulations, 19 counts of injuring public records and 19 counts of filing or maintaining false public records.

LDWF trip tickets showed Arnold Carrere harvested and sold 1,687 pounds of crabs from the WMA.

Engaging in commercial activity on a WMA, failing to possess a WMA access permit and violating WMA self-clearing permit regulations brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Injuring public records and filing or maintaining false public records brings up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail for each offense.

Arnold Carrere will also face civil restitution totaling $2,581.11 for the crabs he harvested and sold.

Agents involved in this case are Lt. Gerald Sander, Corporal Richard Bean, Senior Agent Kyle Volentine and Senior Agent Troy Autin.