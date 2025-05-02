Agents cite two subjects for Commercial Crabbing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged commercial crabbing violations on April 18 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Shane Cornwell, 50, of Chauvin, for possessing over the limit of immature female blue crabs in Bayou Petit Caillou in Chauvin.

In a separate case on the same patrol, agents also cited Sonny Trahan, 51, of Montegut, for interfering with a commercial fisherman in Madison Bay near Montegut.

Agents were on patrol in Bayou Petit Caillou when they came into contact with Cornwell who was in possession of blue crabs, of which 18 percent were immature female blue crabs. Commercial crabbing regulations states that only five percent of the overall catch can be immature female blue crabs. Agents seized eight crates of crabs and returned them to the water.

Later on the same patrol, agents observed Trahan retrieving crab traps that did not belong to him in Madison Bay. Agents cited him for interfering with commercial fishermen.

Possessing over the limit of immature female blue crabs brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Interfering with commercial fishermen carries up to a $350 fine.

Agents involved in the case are Lt. Gerald Sander and Senior Agent Troy Autin.