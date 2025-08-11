Agents cite two subjects for commercial shrimping violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged commercial shrimping violations in Terrebonne Parish on August 5.

Agents cited Jessie Voisin, 78, and Paul Verdin, 68, both of Grand Caillou, for actively skimming for shrimp during a closed season.

Agents were on patrol when they witnessed a commercial shrimping vessel actively using skimmer nets inside the state territorial waters during the closed season, which opens on August 11. Agents stopped the vessel and found Voisin and Verdin on board in possession of 306 pounds of shrimp.

Agents seized the shrimp and sold them at the dock to the highest bidder. Agents also seized the two skimmer nets. The vessel was seized on a department seizure order.

Using skimmer nets during a closed shrimping season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Norman Deroche and Corporal Jonathan Boudreaux.